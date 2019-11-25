Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President congratulates Yerzhan Maxim on incredibly successful performance at Junior Eurovision

    25 November 2019, 07:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Yerzhan Maxim who was voted 2nd at the Junior Eurovision 2019, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his words of congratulations to Yerzhan complimenting him on his incredibly successful performance at the Junior Eurovision 2019.

    «I congratulate you, your parents and teachers on this important victory! I wish you further success! Alga!» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    Yerzhan performed Armanynnan Qalma both in English and Kazakh at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland. Earning 227 points in total he claimed the second place at the singing contest.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued