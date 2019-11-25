Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President congratulates Yerzhan Maxim on incredibly successful performance at Junior Eurovision

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 07:26
President congratulates Yerzhan Maxim on incredibly successful performance at Junior Eurovision

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Yerzhan Maxim who was voted 2nd at the Junior Eurovision 2019, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his words of congratulations to Yerzhan complimenting him on his incredibly successful performance at the Junior Eurovision 2019.

«I congratulate you, your parents and teachers on this important victory! I wish you further success! Alga!» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

Yerzhan performed Armanynnan Qalma both in English and Kazakh at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland. Earning 227 points in total he claimed the second place at the singing contest.

Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible