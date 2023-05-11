Go to the main site
    President congratulates participants of XI Forum of Machine Builders

    11 May 2023, 12:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XI Forum of Machine Builders is being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov read out a letter of congratulation to the forum participants from the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In his letter, the Head of State congratulates the participants of the event. He notes that the Forum has already turned into an effective dialogue platform for the search for new approaches contributing to the prosperity of the sector.

    «An intensive development of processing sector based on innovations and up to date technologies is important for the diversification of economy. Machine-building industry plays a significant role in achievement of this strategic goal,» he emphasized.

    According to him, last year the sector manufactured products worth more than 3 million tenge. The list of the products has been expanded and export volumes increased. Thousands of jobs were created.

    In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the need to create favorable conditions for investing in the machine-building industry to increase its competitiveness.

    «At my instruction, a comprehensive plan has been drafted. I am confident that successful implementation of the activities outlined in it will help develop this sector. Our major task is to boost own production, manufacture more processed goods and gradually move to foreign markets. I wish success in the work of the Forum. Let your work be fruitful,» the letter reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

