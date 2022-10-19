Go to the main site
    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Rescuers’ Day

    19 October 2022, 09:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the country’s rescuers on their professional holiday, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    In his congratulatory message the Head of State stressed that rescuers always work in extreme conditions, put their lives at risk and honorably perform their duties. Commitment and readiness to deeds and any challenges are the key requirements to the rescuers.

    The President said that the rescuers deserve the highest appreciation as they save thousands of lives, protect tangible assets and natural resources of the country from threats and dangers.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
