    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz and beginning of Ramadan

    21 March 2023, 12:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    «We must care about the youth and create conditions for them. I believe in our youth and lay great hopes on them! The future is in the hands of the younger generation. Let us contribute to the development of the country!» the President said addressing the attendees of the festive events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz.

    «Kazakhs say that strength is in unity. If we maintain unity and accord in our society, we will achieve our key goal – building Fair Kazakhstan. We need to unite to achieve this common goal,» he stressed.

    «This year the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan coincides with Nauryz Meiramy. May all the thoughts of those who fast during Oraza come true! May peace and prosperity come to our homes! May Nauryz holiday bring us only happiness and joy,» the President said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan
