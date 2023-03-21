Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz and beginning of Ramadan

21 March 2023, 12:56
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz and beginning of Ramadan Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«We must care about the youth and create conditions for them. I believe in our youth and lay great hopes on them! The future is in the hands of the younger generation. Let us contribute to the development of the country!» the President said addressing the attendees of the festive events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz.

«Kazakhs say that strength is in unity. If we maintain unity and accord in our society, we will achieve our key goal – building Fair Kazakhstan. We need to unite to achieve this common goal,» he stressed.

«This year the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan coincides with Nauryz Meiramy. May all the thoughts of those who fast during Oraza come true! May peace and prosperity come to our homes! May Nauryz holiday bring us only happiness and joy,» the President said.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Kazakh Interior Minister named
Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Leaders of foreign countries congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan
Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News