Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Day for Protection of Children

    1 June 2023, 09:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform reports.

    In his tweet, President Tokayev noted that children are the future of our country and should be taken care of.

    Creation of favorable conditions for the development of the coming generation will always be one of the priorities of the state, he tweeted.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone solid health and success.

    Kazakhstan marks the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1. It was instituted in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare back in 1925.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi