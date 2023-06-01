Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Day for Protection of Children

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2023, 09:31
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Day for Protection of Children Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform reports.

In his tweet, President Tokayev noted that children are the future of our country and should be taken care of.

Creation of favorable conditions for the development of the coming generation will always be one of the priorities of the state, he tweeted.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone solid health and success.

Kazakhstan marks the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1. It was instituted in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare back in 1925.


