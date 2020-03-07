Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President congratulates Kazakhstani women on March 8 Holiday

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 March 2020, 11:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends his congratulations to the women of Kazakhstan on the upcoming March 8 Holiday, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

«Dear Ladies!

I sincerely congratulate you on International Women's Day!

Women have been the guardians of the family hearth and moral values from time immemorial. The kindest and brightest events in the life of each person are connected with you.

During the most difficult trials that have befallen our nation, women have fully shared the responsibility for the fate of the people. The labor and military exploits of many of our great compatriots are forever inscribed in the annals of the country's history and will remain in our grateful memory.

In independent Kazakhstan, new opportunities are opening up for women. Supporting the family institution, mothers of large families, women's entrepreneurship, and ensuring gender balance are critical priorities of state policy.

Our country creates conditions for each of you to discover your creative and professional potential. I am confident that in the future we will hear many new names of talented and purposeful women in all spheres of social and political life.

I wish you all health, prosperity and success!,» the message of congratulation reads.

