Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President congratulates Bekzat Nurdauletov on his victory at World Boxing Champ

    22 September 2019, 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated boxer Bekzat Nurdauletov on his victory at the World Boxing Championship in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, according to Kazinform.

    «May I congratulate Bekzat Nurdauletov on his triumphant performance at World Boxing Championship in Yekaterinburg. He demonstrated bright and effective style of boxing. I am convinced that Bekzat has a great sporting future. I wish Bekzat victory at the Tokyo Olympics! Tek kana alga!», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported, on September 21 Kazakh boxer Bekzat Nurdauletov won his 20-year-old rival from Uzbekistan Dilshodbek Ruzmetov by unanimous decision of judges.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events