President congratulates Angela Merkel on German Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of the German Unity Day, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

«The demolition of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago not only united one state, but also opened the way to the reunification of thousands of families,» the telegram reads.

«Undoubtedly, this event has changed the history of Europe and the world. Over these years, Germany has become a rolemodel for the entire world in political, economic and social development,» the President of Kazakhstan wrote and noted that the Kazakh-German relations were based on friendship and mutual support.

The President expressed confidence in further strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.