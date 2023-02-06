Go to the main site
    President condoles with Türkiye over earthquake victims

    6 February 2023, 12:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake which occurred in the southeast of the country, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

    With a deep regret the Head of State learned about death of many people as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye. «In this difficult period, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people. Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye,» the telegram reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and Turkey
