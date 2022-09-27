Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President condoles with Russia over Izhevsk school shooting victims
27 September 2022, 08:26

President condoles with Russia over Izhevsk school shooting victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Izhevsk school shooting victims, Akorda press service informs.

«With a great regret, I have learned about the death of people, including children, as a result of an inhuman act of attack on school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, Russian Federation. Sharing the bitterness of irreparable loss, I express my deepest condolences and words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to all those injured,» the telegram reads.


