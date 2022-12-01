President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned about the death of the former Chairman of the People's Republic of China Jiang Zemin, Akorda press service reported.

«We all know Jiang Zemin as an outstanding son of his country, who selflessly served in the name of prosperity of China enhancing the country's authority in the international community. His bright image as an outstanding person who made a significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan-China friendship will forever remain in the memory of our peoples,» the telegram of condolences reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the President expressed condolences to the family and relatives of Jiang Zemin and the entire Chinese people.



