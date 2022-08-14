Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • President condoles over passing of statesman Baltash Tursumbayev

    14 August 2022 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the last State and public figure Baltash Tursumbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh President.

    «I offer condolences over the passing of the famous State and public figure Baltash Tursumbayev. Over many years, he had fruitfully worked in high responsible positions. He put all his efforts in the development of our society. His bright image will always be in our hearts,» reads the letter.


    #President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle