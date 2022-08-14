Qazaq TV
President condoles over passing of statesman Baltash Tursumbayev
14 August 2022 20:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the last State and public figure Baltash Tursumbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh President.

«I offer condolences over the passing of the famous State and public figure Baltash Tursumbayev. Over many years, he had fruitfully worked in high responsible positions. He put all his efforts in the development of our society. His bright image will always be in our hearts,» reads the letter.


