President condoles over death of Kazakh artist Bulat Ayukhanov

13 December 2022, 19:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late Bulat Ayukhanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President expressed condolences over the death of prominent figure of culture, artist of ballet, choreographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Bulat Ayukhanov.

«The owner of rare talent and creative longevity Bulat Ayukhanov contributed greatly to the development of domestic culture and choreographic art. He founded and headed for years the creative collective widely known today as the State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan. He prepared tens of ballet performances on different stages within the country and abroad. In life and creative work Bulat Ayukhanov remained true to moral and spiritual values, served to art, passed on knowledge and experience to the younger generation. His bright memory will forever in our hearts,» reads the letter.


Photo:vecher.kz
