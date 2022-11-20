Go to the main site
    President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin

    20 November 2022, 18:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of firefighter Askar Zabikulin who died today at the hospital after sustaining serious injuries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «Askar Zabikulin demonstrated the conscientious service to the country by his job in the combat against emergency situations. In the multi-storey building fire in Astana he arrived quickly to the place of the accident and rescued several people, demonstrating his loyalty to civic duty before the country and unparalleled courage. His name and bright image will be in our hearts forever,» reads the letter.

    In line with the Head of State’s instructions, one of the streets of the capital will be named after Askar Zabikulin as well as his bust will be installed to commemorate his memory.

    Earlier it was reported that on November 16 the fire covered the 15-storey residential building in Astana. Rescuers saved five people risking their lives.

    Askar Zabikulin died today after due to severe burns.

    An investigation of the case of the fire is being conducted.

    Head of State Tokayev signed the order to award the firefighters. The family of late Askar Zabikulin were given a three-room apartment.


    Photo: www.instagram.com/askar_zn

