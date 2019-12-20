Go to the main site
    President commissions to transit to cashless payment in primary sale of real estate

    20 December 2019, 13:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to transit to cashless transactions in primary sale of housing and vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the President, large-scale deals should be paid via banks.

    In his words, the share of shadow economy in real estate and car sale markets comprises around 3trn tenge.

    «The Government and the National Bank is commissioned to draft legislative amendments to ensure transition to non-cash payment in primary sale of real estate and vehicles,» the Head of State noted and added that «the peculiarities of territorial development, especially of rural areas, should be taken into account.»

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

