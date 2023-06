President commissions to resume direct flights between Pavlodar and Astana cities

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The Government must resume direct flights between Pavlodar and Astana cities by the end of the year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the residents of Pavlodar region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The President also commissioned to repair the runway at the local airport.