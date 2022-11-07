Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau

    7 November 2022, 14:47

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to adopt a special program of housing modernization in the city of Aktau, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Government was assigned to allocate funds for the reconstruction of utilities in the city and tackle the issue of dilapidated houses in the regional centre.

    Besides, the President touched upon comprehensive development of Zhanaozen town. «More than 580bln tenge has been allocated for tackling its problems. These funds must be rationally used. In general, the measures launched by the akimat on development of Zhanaozen must be consecutive and accomplished. The implementation of socially important projects must not be delayed,» the President said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays