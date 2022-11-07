Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau

7 November 2022, 14:47
President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau
7 November 2022, 14:47

President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to adopt a special program of housing modernization in the city of Aktau, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Government was assigned to allocate funds for the reconstruction of utilities in the city and tackle the issue of dilapidated houses in the regional centre.

Besides, the President touched upon comprehensive development of Zhanaozen town. «More than 580bln tenge has been allocated for tackling its problems. These funds must be rationally used. In general, the measures launched by the akimat on development of Zhanaozen must be consecutive and accomplished. The implementation of socially important projects must not be delayed,» the President said.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News