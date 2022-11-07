President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau

President commissions to adopt special program on housing modernization in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to adopt a special program of housing modernization in the city of Aktau, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Government was assigned to allocate funds for the reconstruction of utilities in the city and tackle the issue of dilapidated houses in the regional centre.

Besides, the President touched upon comprehensive development of Zhanaozen town. «More than 580bln tenge has been allocated for tackling its problems. These funds must be rationally used. In general, the measures launched by the akimat on development of Zhanaozen must be consecutive and accomplished. The implementation of socially important projects must not be delayed,» the President said.