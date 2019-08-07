President commissions Pavlodar region’s Governor to improve quality of life of population

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The Presidentwas informed about the socio-economic development of the region in January-July2019.

Besides, BulatBakauov reported to the President on creation of jobs in the region, the courseof implementation of investment and industrial projects and Nurly Yertisprogram.

Upon completionof the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to BulatBakauov on expansion of the area of irrigated lands and improvement of qualityof life of the population.