    President commissions Pavlodar region’s Governor to improve quality of life of population

    7 August 2019, 19:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The Presidentwas informed about the socio-economic development of the region in January-July2019.

    Besides, BulatBakauov reported to the President on creation of jobs in the region, the courseof implementation of investment and industrial projects and Nurly Yertisprogram.

    Upon completionof the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to BulatBakauov on expansion of the area of irrigated lands and improvement of qualityof life of the population.

    Pavlodar region President of Kazakhstan
