President commissions Pavlodar region’s Governor to improve quality of life of population

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the socio-economic development of the region in January-July 2019.

Besides, Bulat Bakauov reported to the President on creation of jobs in the region, the course of implementation of investment and industrial projects and Nurly Yertis program.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Bulat Bakauov on expansion of the area of irrigated lands and improvement of quality of life of the population.