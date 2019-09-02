President commissions Government to tackle housing problems of low-income large families

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned to solve the problem of low-income large families who are waiting to get their housing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Government should determine the certain criteria of participation in this program and ensure its strict administration. I commission the Government to tackle the problem of housing provision to about 30,000 low-income large families on the housing waiting list in a three-year period,» said the President today at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of provision of social housing to those groups of the population, who do not possess enough funds to buy housing. «By 2022, the Government will allocate more than 240bn tenge for this purpose. We should apply PPP mechanisms in tackling this problem. People are not satisfied with the non-transparent process of compilation of the housing waiting list and the provision of social housing by the local akimats (administrations),» he stressed.

«By the end of the year, the Government should create a unified national system of tracking those placed on the social housing waiting list and those waiting for preferential housing loans under the Bakytty Otbasy program,» he added.