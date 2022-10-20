Go to the main site
    President commissions Government to finance overhaul of healthcare facilities in Zhetysu

    20 October 2022, 12:19

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 12 modular-type medical aid stations will be opened in remote underpopulated settlements of six areas of Zhetysu region in 2022. Similar facilities will start operating in another 40 villages by 2024, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the meeting with the public in Taldykorgan today, Kazinform learned from the presidential press office.

    A number of healthcare institutions including Regional Children’s Hospital, Aksu and Kerbulat district hospitals need urgent overhaul, he added.

    The President commissioned the Government to allocate budgetary funds for these projects.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned also the Government to improve the infrastructure of the regional cancer centre.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Regions Healthcare Zhetysu region
