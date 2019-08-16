Go to the main site
    President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

    16 August 2019, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

    «Icharge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch specialprograms of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren fromlow-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating incomplicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-JomartTokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ AugustConference in Nur-Sultan today.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education President of Kazakhstan
