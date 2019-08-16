Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 13:00
President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

«I charge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch special programs of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren from low-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating in complicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan today.

Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches