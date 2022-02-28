Go to the main site
    President closely monitors situation with repatriation of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine

    28 February 2022, 16:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closely monitors the situation with repatriation of the citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    In a Facebook post, Berik Uali revealed that the Head of State heard a report of Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev on repatriation efforts. President Tokayev appreciates all the work done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embassies’ staff, Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and Poland despite various difficulties.

    According to Uali, the Kazakh Government worked on the issue of organizing the repatriation flights via Katowice (Poland)-Atyrau-Almaty route. The first flight that will bring the nationals of Kazakhstan home is planned for today.

    It was stressed that the situation with repatriation of our citizens from Ukraine is under personal control of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

