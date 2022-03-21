President charges to promptly provide heat supplies in Petropavlovsk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov reported early in the morning to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the progress of elimination of the consequences of the accident occurred at the Petropavlovsk power and heating plant led to heating outages, the President’s press service Telegram Channel reads.

According to the Governor, a working group was set up there.

The President charged to promptly provide heat supplies in the city of Petropavlovsk and other rural settlements.

As earlier reported, one of the chimneys partially collapsed at the Petropavlovsk power and heating plant on March 20. One the preliminary causes is strong wind.



