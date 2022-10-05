President charges to mend roads in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to repair some roads in the region, the Akorda press service reports.

«Karaganda region is located in the country’s central part. The main highway connecting the country’s south and north runs through the region. Obviously, the quality of road has particular bearing on the development of the region. The Centre-South corridor is being built now,» the Head of State said.

The President charged the Government to complete next year the construction of the Karaganda-Balkhash and Balkhash-Burulbaital highways. He also stressed that Karaganda-Zhezkazgan road is also of great importance. The repair works of the 500 km long road will let improve ties between the central districts and boost cargo traffic. It will also give an impetus to the development of Ulytau region and raise investment and tourist potential of the two regions.

Besides, the Head of State charged to mend Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highway within two years to increase tourist potential of Karkaralinsk.



