Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President charges to cardinally ease tax administration

    26 January 2021, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting held via a videoconferencing the Head of State charged the Government jointly with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to develop proposals for easing tax administration, Kazinform reports.

    It should be based on digital solutions, using Big Data and block chain technologies.

    In particular, the President charged to consider the issue of granting individual entrepreneurs relief from reporting to tax authorities if they use online cash registers and POS terminals.

    Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to the construction of housing, health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays