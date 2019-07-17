President charges Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During themeeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the results of the ProsecutorGeneral’s Office in the first half of 2019 and plans for the upcoming period.

The Presidentwas also briefed on how the Prosecutor General’s Office copes with its mainfunctions of fighting crimes and ensuring public order. Gizat Nurdauletov alsoreported on the measures assumed to protect the constitutional rights of thecitizens.

PresidentTokayev charged the Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for theexplosions that rocked the town of Arys this June.

Wrapping up themeeting, the Head of State said it is necessary to concentrate efforts toprotect the rights of Kazakhstani citizens, fight corruption and shadow economy.