President charged to solve shortage of school places in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM At the meeting with the public in Abai region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told about the development of the Convenient School national project, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

«Education is key to building the competitive and successful nation. The Convenient School national project is being developed in Kazakhstan,» the President said.

The region lacks some 9,000 school places so far. It is planned to build 11 schools and 14 kindergartens in the region in near future, though it is insufficient. To this end the Head of State charged the Government and akimat to finally resolve the school places shortage issues.