President chairs meeting on Nur-Sultan city’s development

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 October 2019, 10:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A meeting on development of the capital city has kicked off in Nur-Sultan today. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs the meeting, which will focus on relevant issues of the development of the city and its infrastructure.

Last year the meeting was held in April with the participation of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In 2019, the capital city marked its 21st anniversary. The decision on moving the capital from Almaty to Astana was taken July 6, 1994. The official transfer of the capital took place 10 December 1997. In 2019 the city was renamed after Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on the initiative of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The regular meeting on the city’s development was held in August 2019.

President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
