President cancels events timed to International Women’s Day

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 March 2020, 15:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev canceled the celebratory session and the concert in Nur-Sultan timed to the International Women’s Day, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that he made a decision to cancel the celebratory session and the concert in the Kazakh capital timed to the International Women’s Day.

In his latest tweet the Head of State explained that it is done for security reasons amid global outbreak of coronavirus. He wished all Kazakhstani women happiness, good health and prosperity.


