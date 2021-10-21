President calls to transmit work experience of People’s Assembly to regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for transmitting the work experience of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The relevant Ministry, regional administrations need to support the work of the Assembly, its structure, and implementation of the national cross-cutting projects with wide coverage of people. Friendship houses should become resource centers and project offices for people’s initiatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan not rooms for meetings and solemn gatherings. Ethnocultural associations should take an active part in this work. Over the years of its existence the Assembly has turned into a true instrument of public diplomacy,» said Tokayev at the

The President went on to note that members of the Assembly talk about Kazakhstan abroad, familiarize foreign guests with the culture of the Kazakh people, calling for the continuation of such work.

«Such an interaction carries a huge potential for deepening full international cooperation, and it is important to strengthen the role of ethnocultural associations in this area,» said the Kazakh President.

Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.



