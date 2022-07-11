Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President calls to raise effectiveness of youth employment programs

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2022, 12:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on the work of the ministry, including the issues of pension coverage as well as the development of a Social Code.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the approaches to forming a new social policy aimed at increasing the level of well-being of each Kazakhstani family and creating the conditions to ensure effective employment.

Minister Duissenova shared the plans to develop a Digital Map of A Family, a Social Services Portal and a Social Treasury Data System. Given the changes in the geopolitical situation and mounting pressure on the labor market, the Head of State considered the plans of migration policy development.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions seeking to tackle the pressing issues in the domestic social and labor sphere. The Head of State also pointed out the need to raise effectiveness of youth employment programs as well as to perfect the mechanisms of social protection.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
