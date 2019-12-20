Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President calls on to establish Unified register of foreign debt

Alzhanova Raushan
20 December 2019, 13:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is speaking at the session of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We need to stop speculating about our country's excessive debt owed to external creditors. Before April 1, 2020 the Ministries of National Economy, Finance and the National Bank should work out a Unified Register of external debt in the form of a digitized database,» stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaking at the second meeting of the National Public Confidence Council.

The Head of State added that the Government is interested in establishing dialogue and carrying out a reform.

«The National Public Confidence Council has proven that it can justify the trust of society. We are forming the basis of a new political culture through constructive dialogue. Owing to this such values as pluralism of opinions, alternatives views, constructive position and responsibility come to the fore,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

