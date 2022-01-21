Go to the main site
    President calls on business community to start joint work on building new economic policy

    21 January 2022, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged Kazakhstani business community to start joint work on building a new economic policy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting with the representatives of the business community on Friday, President Tokayev said it is crucial to turn the page and start joint work on building a new economic policy that should become the foundation of a brand-new Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State emphasized that fair competition, transparency of the decisions made, predictability of state policy, and social responsibility of entrepreneurs should become the underlying principles of Kazakhstan’s new economic policy.

    The President also expressed confidence that big business is interested in the successful implementation of socioeconomic reforms.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

