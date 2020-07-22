Go to the main site
    President calls for raising youth awareness on environmental issues

    22 July 2020, 07:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says it is important to raise youth awareness on environmental issues, Kazinform reports.

    In his recent tweet, President Tokayev voiced his criticism over the irreparable damage vacationers had done to the unique pink Lake Kobeituz over the past weekend.

    The President stressed in this light it is of paramount importance to raise youth awareness on environmental issues. The ministries of education, ecology, and information should play a key role in that process, he tweeted.

    Recall that the visits to the pink Lake Kobeituz in Akmola region had been banned until the stabilization of the ecological situation in the country.

    The police booths were installed in the territory of the lake. Moreover, patrol crews will monitor the shore areas.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

