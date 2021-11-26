Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President: ‘Building a civil society – one of the main priorities’

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2021, 17:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – «Building a civil society – one of our main priorities,» said Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his welcoming message to the participants of the 10th Civil Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his message read out by Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Head of State Tokayev pointed out how the Forum is significant and the great part it plays in the harmonious development of the State and NGOs.

«Building the civil society – one of our main priorities, exemplified the Forum which has been regularly held at the initiative of Elbasy since 2003… The Forum facilitates the adoption of systemic measures to support civil initiatives. It also encourages the development of strategic and legislative documents,» reads the President’s message.

The President also noted that last year saw the approval of the Civil Society Development Concept aiming at strengthening cooperation between the power bodies and public organizations. It also provides the citizens an opportunity to freely partake in the country’s affairs.

«Certainly, mutual cooperation plays an important role in building a «Hearing State» and just society. Over the years of independence, the activity of non-governmental sector has considerably revived. Now, 2,500 organizations receive state social order and grant support. They carry out over two thousand social projects annually. NGOs take part in the development of many sectors,» said the Head of State.

The President mentioned that during the pandemic reps of the public, volunteers, and patrons demonstrated true patriotism and care for people, urging for more such deeds.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State expressed confidence that the 10th anniversary Civil Forum will further increase the civil activity, strengthen constructive public dialogue.


