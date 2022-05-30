Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 May 2022, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almassadam Satkaliyev, during which the Kazakh President heard a report on the results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for four months of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was briefed on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for this year. According to the data presented, Samruk Kazyna has so far achieved the planned results.

Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the realization of the priority investment projects, repair works at the major infrastructure facilities, as well as the preparation of the Fund's portfolio companies for IPO.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.


