Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President briefed on national railways company’s activities

    12 August 2020, 18:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, Sauat Mynbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    The meeting focused on the Company’s activities in the first half-year of 2020.

    According to Mynbay, the first six months of this year have seen the Company’s freight turnover grow by 3.5% compared to the same period of last year. That between Kazakhstan and China has seen a significant growth due to the measures taken to the carrying capacity of cross-border checkpoints

    According to him, the Company’s passenger transport has declined to almost half of the last year’s figure due to the pandemic. However, the Company continues to introduce new passenger service standards as well as to upgrade passenger trains.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazakhstanTemirZholy President of Kazakhstan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region