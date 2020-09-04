Go to the main site
    President briefed on Aktobe region’s socio-economic development

    4 September 2020, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the social and economic development of Aktobe region and its epidemic situation, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    Akmola region Governor Ondasyn Urazalin presented the region’s development plan to the President, which if implemented will help the region to achieve food self-sufficiency through increasing fodder conservation, expanding irritated area, implementing new technologies in production.

    While meeting with the President, the governor noted the region’s high transport and logistics potential and shared the investment attraction plans.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the governor with a task to ensure economic growth in the region, keep social issues confronting the population under control, pay attention to job creation under the employment roadmap program.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region President of Kazakhstan
