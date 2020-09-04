Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President briefed on Aktobe region’s socio-economic development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 September 2020, 17:08
President briefed on Aktobe region’s socio-economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the social and economic development of Aktobe region and its epidemic situation, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Akmola region Governor Ondasyn Urazalin presented the region’s development plan to the President, which if implemented will help the region to achieve food self-sufficiency through increasing fodder conservation, expanding irritated area, implementing new technologies in production.

While meeting with the President, the governor noted the region’s high transport and logistics potential and shared the investment attraction plans.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the governor with a task to ensure economic growth in the region, keep social issues confronting the population under control, pay attention to job creation under the employment roadmap program.


Aktobe region   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13