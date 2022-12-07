President awards winners of Altyn sapa and Paryz prizes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded gold statuettes to the winners of Altyn sapa prize for best industrial project and best innovative project as well as the social prize by the result of the rankings of regions and cities for ease in doing business, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The special prize «Best Industrial Project» was presented to Prommashcomplekt LLP engaged in projecting, production of wheels, wheel centers, bandages, and gear wheel workpieces for the railway industry from Pavlodar region.

The Scientific Production Enterprise Antigen from Almaty region was chosen the best innovative project. The company makes medical units, veterinary immunobiological products against dangerous diseases, diagnostic test-systems and nutrients.

The main prize of Paryz contest for small- and medium-sized enterprises was given to Shuiskoye-XXI company from Akmola region, and for large enterprises North Caspian Operating Company from Atyrau region.

The special prize by the results of the rankings of regions and cities for ease of doing business was awarded to the administration of Shymkent city (best region), and administration of Satpayev city (best district).

«As of now, over 160 companies of the country have been awarded the Altyn sapa prize, 365 enterprises have received the Paryz prize, demonstrating the dynamic development of domestic businesses. Since 2005, the share of SMEs in the gross domestic product has tripled, accounting for around 34% of the economy and employing over 3.5 million people, 40% of the working population,» said Tokayev.

