    President attends solemn meeting dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police

    23 June 2022, 15:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Operations Control Center where he familiarized with the activity of the situation and analytical center of the Internal Affairs Ministry as well as the digital technologies panel on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During the visit, the President said a lot of work is ahead in terms of digitalizing the sector. According to the Kazakh leader, it can be achieved through joint work.

    Afterwards, President Tokayev took the floor at a solemn meeting dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstani police. He extended congratulations to veterans of the internal affairs and officers, noting the date is an important milestone in the country’s independence.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to praise Kazakhstani law-enforcers for their diligence, selfless work, patriotism, and courage which they had demonstrated during the January tragedy.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

