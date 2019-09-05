President attends ceremonial event to mark 120th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremonial event dedicated to the celebration of the 120th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Welcoming the participants, the Head of State congratulated all the workers of the country’s oil and gas sector on their professional holiday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefly informed the attendees about the achievements of Kazakhstan’s oil industry. In particular, he pointed out the growing number of local specialists who have mastered up-to-date technologies and best practices in oil sector. According to him, KazMunayGas national company successfully implements today large projects together with Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, LUKOIL, Eni, Total, CNPC and other corporations.

The President praised the contribution of founder of Kazakhstan’s oil industry Safi Utebayev, after whom Atyrau University of Oil and Gas was named. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the experience and knowledge accumulated by the oil industry workers would let seriously modernize the sector which in turn would promote further prosperity and improvement of people’s lives.

In his speech, the President determined a number of priority objectives to be fulfilled by the oil workers.

«As per the strategic development plan, oil production in Kazakhstan will hit 100mn tonnes and gas extraction will reach 77bn cubic meters by 2025. For this purpose, a large-scale geological exploration program for 2021-2025 is being drafted now,» the Head of State noted.

The President expressed an opinion that Kazakhstan should become one of the leaders in oil products sale. In his words, this is one of the key tasks of the Government for the oncoming period.

«By 2025, the annual GDP growth is expected to hit 5%. This was outlined in my State-of-the-Nation Address. Oil and gas sector will play a huge role in achievement of this goal,» the Head of State added.

Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented 41 awards to the outstanding workers of oil and gas industry.