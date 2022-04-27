Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President assigns to speed up Atameken reboot

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2022, 12:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov. The latter reported on the Chamber’s transformation approaches, the Akorda press-service informs.

Batalov reminded that this February at the Chamber’s extraordinary congress a decision was made to transform its activities and to focus on micro and small business support. He also reported on the implementation of the small and medium business development program in Almaty, the Chamber’s plans to mobilize business to raise the quality and responsibility of the industry expert evaluation.

In particular, the Chamber plans to debate with the business community and approbate draft program documents and decrees of state bodies. It will let strengthen constructive cooperation between the state and business.

The Head of State supported the need for the system-based transformation of the Atameken Chamber highlighting that the Chamber should become an efficient interaction channel between the state and business.

Following the meeting, the President charged to speed up the Chamber’s transformation as an institution called to boost entrepreneurship and protection of the rights of the business community.


